Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Ivan Smith. Photo / Eastern District Police

Police are appealing for information on a Hastings man who went missing on Sunday.

Hawke's Bay Police said on Tuesday morning they had concerns for Ivan Smith after he went missing from his home in Camberley, Hastings on Sunday evening.

He left on a bicycle from an address on Takapu Road at 9.30pm.

If you've seen Ivan or have any information as to his whereabouts please call 111 and quote the file number 210831/3503.