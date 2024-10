A young Kaitaia child has died after being found in a Northland river after being reported missing earlier in the day.

A police spokesperson said the child was reported missing from their home about 3.40pm.

“A search involving whānau and emergency services began immediately.”

Searchers located the child in the Awanui River shortly before 5pm.