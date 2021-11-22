Missing hunter found huddled by riverside campfire in Kaweka Range

A hunter was found near a lit fire by a river in the Kaweka Range, Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZ Police

A hunter who spent 48 hours huddled under a survival blanket near a campfire after getting lost in the Kaweka Range in Hawke's Bay has been winched to safety.

The man was reported missing to local Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) teams early on Saturday morning after becoming lost near Comet Hut in Kaweka Forest Park.

The hunter had contacted a friend on Thursday evening, and said he was in trouble and going to make his way down a river to get his bearings, police said.

LandSAR and police search and rescue teams were deployed to the area to start searching, but it was difficult because they did not have the hunter's last known point.

He was found at around 9pm on Saturday huddled under the blanket near a fire by a river, where he had been for 48 hours, police said.

A rescue helicopter winched him and the search teams out of the area.

"He was tired and bruised, but otherwise in good health and happy he had been found," said Senior Sergeant Andrew Knox from Hawke's Bay Police Search and Rescue.

"This was an excellent outcome and the hunter was very fortunate, considering the time he had spent in the bush, with very little supplies."

Police remind outdoor enthusiasts to take sufficient clothing and equipment for an unplanned overnight stay, and a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB), on all hunting and tramping trips.

"A distress beacon lets you instantly signal for help and they work almost anywhere in the world," Knox said.

"The sooner rescuers can help you, the more likely you are to survive."

Around 20 LandSAR staff, the Lowe Walker Rescue helicopter, a civilian search dog team from Taupo, local AREC radio operators, Whanganui Police SAR, and a civilian helicopter operator from Whanganui were involved in the man's rescue.