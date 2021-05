The man was believed to have been living in a silver 2003 Volkswagen Golf.

Hawke's Bay Police have located a missing 37-year-old Central Hawke's Bay man.

Police on Sunday afternoon put out a call for sightings of the missing man for whom they had "concerns for his wellbeing".

He was believed to have been living in a silver 2003 Volkswagen Golf. Police said he was located shortly before 3pm.

Police thanked the public for getting in touch and advising them of sightings of his vehicle.