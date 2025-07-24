Police said Roy may be wearing a blue puffer jacket, shorts, hiking boots. Photo / Supplied

Missing Greymouth tramper: Have you seen Roy?

Police are concerned for the safety of a 75-year-old tramper who failed to return from a walk near Greymouth on Wednesday.

Police said Roy is overdue from a walk up Mt Davy to Mt Sewell, north-east of Greymouth.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing with the harsh weather conditions.

“Roy may be wearing a blue puffer jacket, shorts, hiking boots but this is not confirmed.”