Rescuers and loved ones were last night holding out hope of finding three stricken men from a fishing boat missing off the East Coast after two of them were spotted alive in huge seas yesterday.

One of the missing men was named last night as Elwood Higgins, as tributes for the lost fishermen were posted online by anxious loved ones.

A woman claiming to be a relative of one of the missing men made an emotional plea for her brother to be found.

“Come on my brother, [I am] breaking into pieces over here listening to this storm kicking in. Feeling sooo exhausted, scared and helpless,” she said.

“[I have] already been through enough heartbreak for this lifetime. Make your way home to us and bring your mates home with you too xx.”

“Atrocious weather conditions” hampered the desperate search last night, more 24 hours on from when authorities were told a vessel had not returned to port in Gisborne just before 4pm on Monday, Maritime New Zealand said.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Boeing P-8 Poseidon dropped a life raft in the area where the men were last seen by a bulk carrier off the coast of Mahia just after 4pm yesterday.

Coastguard, rescue helicopter trusts, Napier Harbour Tugs, the Defence Force and volunteering vessels were involved in the mass search operation.

Yesterday’s search was suspended about 7pm with an expectation it would resume at first light this morning. Rescuers examined drift patterns throughout the night and ensured enough resources were ready to continue the search.

Two of the men, aged between 30 and 40, were spotted in the water south of Gisborne by crew on the African Tiger.

However, the crew could not rescue the pair due to the dangerously difficult weather conditions, Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) general manager Justin Allan said.

“The vessel attempted to provide the men with any available rescue materials they could throw overboard including life rings and flotsam. A third person is still missing,” Allan said.

The African Tiger’s crew then lost sight of the men.

The president of the Tatapouri Sports Club, where at least one of the men was a member, said everyone was “rapt” to learn two of the boaties had been spotted alive.

The search continues for a Gisborne recreational fishing boat with three men on board missing off Māhia Peninsula

Roger Faber said he understood two of the survivors had been seen clinging to life rings.

“Everybody is absolutely rapt that the two of them have been found. We’ve got our fingers crossed [that] the third will also be found.

“You know, great news - we were expecting the worst. So it’s great to have found two of them, but it would have been even greater if all three were found.”

Eastland Rescue Helicopter Trust chairman Patrick Willock knew two of the men who he said were experienced and resourceful.

The rough location of the stricken boaties.

“They are experienced, they are resilient, and you know, when I heard it was them I was in shock,” Willock said.

“But you know, they’re very tough. They’re the sort of guys who would be thinking quickly on their feet.

“Let’s say they’ve been in there over 24 hours now. They’ll be exhausted. But if they’ve got flotation devices then it’s just a matter of time to locate them and get them.

“All of us are just thinking of the families and just hoping for the best, hoping that a miracle will happen.

Willock said he was worried only two of the outstanding men were spotted alive by the African Tiger crew.

Flight Radar track of a Royal New Zealand Air Force Poseidon P-8A plane (inset) searching for three fishermen missing off the coast of the East Coast.

Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little said people were hoping for the best. One of the boaties’ families was well known in Wairoa, he said.

“Our hearts go out to those families. There are three families and just imagine them all,” Little told the Herald.

“It’s just tragic, just horrendous. It’s absolute sadness. All we can do is hope for the best.

“It’s just like you’re feeling quite sick for the families. They’re in that water, they’ve seen that ship and they’ve seen the helicopter, but they haven’t got the gear to get them out yet.”

The last known communication of the missing boat was with another vessel before 10am on Monday when it was about 20km offshore.

It’s understood the crew planned to head towards Mahia to catch fish.

Coastguard, rescue helicopter trusts, Napier Harbour Tugs, the Defence Force and volunteering vessels were involved in the mass search operation. Photo / Paul Taylor

Faber raised the alarm when the boat failed to return to shore on Monday afternoon.

“We’ve got very heavy fog, heavy rain, inshore and offshore, the nor’easter is blowing very strong, it’s predicted to get a lot worse this morning ... up to 50 knots with 8m seas,” he said yesterday.

“There’s no way that they’re putting anyone to sea to do a search in those conditions.”

The whānau of the three men were down by the boat ramp in Gisborne’s inner harbour, Faber said.

“They’re all coming back to the fishing club for a coffee, and it’s really just a matter of sitting with fingers crossed, hoping for some good news.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.







