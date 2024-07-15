Thornton said his friend was transporting Maverick for him and believed the dog was secured correctly on the ute.

Maverick the 8-month-old Rottweiler could be missing anywhere from Te Kauwhata in Waikato to Manurewa in Auckland.

The driver realised he was gone only after reaching Manurewa in Auckland.

His other missing dog Zeus went missing in the last week of June and he has been contacted twice by different people who believed they had seen the dog in a white ute in the Mangere and Ōtahuhu areas.

Thornton said his dogs were with his friend as he was getting ready to move from Manurewa.

“Zeus had gone missing already and I told my friend to bring Maverick up the next day so we could drive to Palmerston North, at least I would have him and his sister while we looked for Zeus ... but then he wasn’t there when they arrived.

“Their sister Foxy is so lonely here without them, she’s used to having her brothers around, without them it’s just not right for her ... she’s not the same.”

Thornton said even though there’s been no sign of Maverick, he would not give up.

“I drove to where he could’ve fallen off in Waikato and I put my jumper, a blanket, and some biscuits there for him but two days later they were all gone.

“I saw a post on the Huntly community page about a dog found that looked like Maverick ... I drove there from Palmerston North and it wasn’t him, I’m still searching.

“I’ve had him since he was seconds old, he came out into this world and right into my arms. I just want both my boys home.”

Thornton said he doesn’t feel the same since the dogs disappeared.

“I am not myself without them ... I’m not giving up but I don’t know how long I can go without them. Since they’ve been gone, my days have turned to sh*t, I’m so upset.

“They are my family and I’m spending hundreds of dollars on gas trying to find them.”

A cash reward of $1500 for each dog is being offered if they are found safe and well. Zeus was not microchipped, but Maverick is and has been reported missing.

To help identify his dogs, Thornton said Maverick has dewclaws on the back of his legs which are a dead giveaway, and Zeus has a distinctive marking on his bum and doesn’t look like a standard bull terrier.

“I’m keeping my faith and hoping my boys find their way back to me.”

Anyone with any information on Thornton’s two dogs can contact him on 028 470 2751.

Maverick the Rottweiler was born in a litter of eight.

