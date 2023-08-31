Natalie Podesvova, 32, was found dead following a car crash.

A Bay of Plenty woman overdue from a hiking trip has been found dead.

Natalie Pedesvova, 32, was last seen leaving her Ōpōtiki address around 5pm on Sunday having told friends she was travelling to the Urewera Ranges, specifically Lake Waikeremoana, to camp and do a trail walk.

She planned to return the following day.

Police confirmed today in a statement the Czech Republic national had been found dead following a single-vehicle crash on Ruatahuna Rd in Minginui.

Police thanked members of the local community and iwi who helped in finding Pedesvova and also helped at the site of the crash.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.