The man who allegedly kidnapped missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao is set to appear in court as her husband speaks about the “nightmare” ordeal.

Bao was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am on Wednesday. She has not been found but her cellphone was located on the Southern Motorway on Friday.

On Sunday, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said a man had been charged with kidnapping in relation to the ongoing investigation into Bao’s disappearance.

As part of inquiries into the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, police are seeking sightings of this vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101. Photo / NZ Police

A 52-year-old Bryndwr resident is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday before Judge Michael Crosbie.

Court documents allege the man “unlawfully took away Yanfei Bao without her consent with intent to cause her to be confined”.

Distraught husband Paul Gooch this morning spoke to the Herald of his devastation at his wife’s vanishing five days ago.

”It’s just a nightmare,” he said at his Christchurch home in the west of the city.

”It still feels surreal... I still can’t quite believe that this is all unfolding.”

Just an hour before a man was due to appear in court charged with Bao’s kidnapping, Gooch said he remains hopeful for a positive outcome and his wife will come home to him and their young daughter.

”Otherwise, it’s a very dark head space to be in,” he said.

”But it fluctuates for me... it’s unbelievable, to be honest.”

Gooch became emotional when thanking the public, mutual friends, and family during the harrowing ordeal.

”I just want to thank them all so far for their wonderful support, which we really do appreciate,” he said, fighting back tears.

”They have all just been so kind.”

On Monday morning, Reeves said police were searching a third property on Trevor St, in Hornby. The house is currently listed for sale by Harcourts.

A listing for the home says the owners are “already calling Aussie home so that brings this home to the market”.

“Be the one to enjoy all the hard work that my vendors have completed. Stripped back to the frames post-quake, this home is waiting for you to make memories of your own.”

As of Sunday evening, Bao was still missing.

The Herald understands the man who is due in court today was arrested at an airport and was planning to leave the country.

Police are searching a home on Trevor St, Hornby, in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance. Photo / George Heard.

Reeves said the investigation was ongoing, and several people were assisting police with inquiries.

Police are interested in sightings of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday, July 19, in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs and New Brighton. Photo / NZ Police

“As part of those inquiries, police are seeking sightings of a vehicle a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

“We’re interested in sightings of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday, July 19 in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs and New Brighton.”

On Saturday evening, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said the investigation resulted in a vehicle of interest being seized and search warrants being executed at two addresses, one in Bryndwr and one in Wigram.

The house is for sale by Harcourts. Photo / George Heard

“As a result, several people are assisting police with inquiries.”

The Wigram property is on Iroquois Pl, where Bao’s car was found on Wednesday.

Police left the Iroquois Pl property on Sunday afternoon.

A man who was at the home police were searching declined to comment when approached by the Herald on Sunday.

“I know nothing and I don’t think I can say anything.”

“I totally don’t know what happened.”

Asked if he knew Bao, the man said “no”.

“No comment, sorry, I don’t know.”

A neighbour told the Herald the Mitsubishi police are seeking information on was usually parked on Iroquois Pl.

“I’d see it every day nearly.”

Police are searching a home on Iroquois Place in Wigram. Photo / George Heard

Police investigating ‘more than 40 pieces of information’

Earlier on Saturday, Reeves said police had received “more than 40 pieces of information from the public which we are in the process of assessing”.

“We want to thank the public for coming forward, and encourage anyone who has not done so to let us know if they have information that may assist.”

One of Bao’s friends, Jin Tian, posted on her Facebook page she had last spoken to Bao, whom she called Emily, at 11.16am on Wednesday on WeChat.

“She mentioned [something] about a potential client who wants to transfer money to NZ and checked about the rate and channel.

“Then she said she was going to call the person to see [what] he/she wanted and would call me back. And she did not,” Tian wrote.

In another post, Tian said she was not sure where Bao was when she called her.

On Friday, Reeves said police were “growingly concerned” for Bao.

”Ms Bao’s disappearance is unexplained, and a missing person investigation remains ongoing.

”She was last seen conducting her business as a real estate agent on Vickerys Rd in the Wigram Area about 10.30am.

”Since then, she failed to pick up her daughter from after-school care, and her car, a silver Nissan Dualis, has been located nearby the area she was last seen on Iroquois Place.

Yanfei Bao was last seen about 10.30am on Wednesday on Vickerys Rd, Wigram, where she was “carrying out a matter of business”. Photo / George Heard

”Today, police searched a number of areas and located Ms Bao’s cellphone on the Southern Motorway. But Ms Bao remains missing.”

Reeves said the longer Bao was missing, the more police concerns would grow.

She said the fact she didn’t have her cellphone, which was found in bushes at the side of the motorway, was particularly concerning.

She said police had been fortunate with the information coming from members of the public.

“It’s through that good investigative work and help from the public we’ve been able to find her phone,” Reeves said.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves discusses the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Reeves said police would “look into” Bao and her history.

The last person who saw Bao was a homeowner, whom Bao visited.

”We are now interested to hear from any members of the public who might have been travelling on the motorway on Wednesday and noticed anything out of the ordinary.

”Anyone with any piece of information, no matter how small, is encouraged to contact police immediately.

”Police have also been conducting door-to-door inquiries in the area she was last seen.

”If you live in this area and have not spoken with police but have access to CCTV footage of the street area, police would like to hear from you.

”I would like to reiterate that police and Ms Bao’s family are deeply concerned for her safety. This is very out of character, and her loved ones are desperate to hear from her and know she is safe.”

Gooch, also prepared a statement which was provided to media.

”My family and I are deeply concerned for the safety and wellbeing of my beloved wife, Yanfei Bao.

”Our 9-year-old daughter and I are desperate for any information that could help police locate her.”

Specialist search staff searching the old Wigram Airforce Base for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Bao was a “dedicated real estate consultant” who was “engaging with the local community through door-knocking when she went missing and we have not heard from her since”.

”We are incredibly worried and ask for any assistance from anyone that knows something.

”We pray for Yanfei’s safe return and would like to thank everyone for their vigilance and support at this time.”

On Friday morning, some of her colleagues were out delivering leaflets to people’s letterboxes in the Wigram area. The leaflet says: “Help us find Yanfei Bao!”.

Police say Bao's disappearance is 'highly unusual'. Photo / George Heard

Bao’s profile on the Harcourts site said she has “extensive experience” in sales, and was previously a top-selling salesperson for a major electronics brand.

“She reached the status of Apple Master, which is a rare achievement. She is highly educated and capable, with a Master’s degree in English linguistics and a post-graduate diploma in business management, and is ready to utilise the knowledge she gained from her academic achievements to enhance the result she delivers for clients and customers.”

Yanfei Bao was last seen yesterday in the Wigram area about midday, wearing the outfit pictured and reading glasses. Photo / Canterbury Police

Family was her “priority”, and she loved spending time with her partner and young daughter.

“In her spare time she loves to read, and her other interests include travel and learning something new every day. If you are looking for a highly educated, passionate and hard-working salesperson to assist you in buying or selling your most important asset, give Yanfei a call, as she would love to hear from you,” the Harcourts site states.

Anyone who has seen her, or has any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote reference file number 230720/5911.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.