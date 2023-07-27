Police believe Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, who vanished without a trace last week, was killed after visiting a home she was planning to show a potential buyer. Video / NZ Herald

Police investigating the suspected killing of a Christchurch real estate agent say they remain committed to finding her with more searchers expected to join the effort tomorrow.

A homicide probe was launched yesterday by police investigating the disturbing disappearance of Yanfei Bao, who went missing on July 19.

“I do not believe she is alive,” Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

The senior officer in charge of Operation Helo was visibly upset when asked how the 44-year-old mother-of-one’s “devastated” family reacted to the shocking development.

“It’s the news they did not want to hear,” Reeves said.

On Thursday evening, police said they had been out in large numbers across Christchurch as teams work to locate and return Bao to her family.

The Police National Dive Squad has been on the water in the Halswell River and was assisted by Surf Lifesaving personnel.

“The dive squad is utilising sonar technology to search beneath the surface of the water and identify anything that may be of interest,” Reeves said.

Police on New Brighton Rd and Lake Terrace Rd and in the suburb of Greenpark have been conducting grid searches of the area.

“We remain committed to finding Ms Bao and more people are expected to join the search tomorrow,” Reeves said.

Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving, Police Specialist Search Group, Police Dog Team, Garden City Helicopters and Arec (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications) are expected to be on the ground, water and in the sky tomorrow taking part in the search.

The helicopters will be assisting with an aerial search, mainly of Lake Ellesmere.

“Police would like to thank all the personnel and volunteers from our partner agencies for the time and commitment they have given to this operation,” Reeves said.

The investigation team continues to be interested in hearing from members of the public who saw Ms Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday July 19. She was last seen about 10am in the Hornby area.

Police searching the Halswell River in relation to the disappearance of Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard.

The 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping Bao appeared in court this week.

He was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on Sunday after booking a one-way flight out of the country.

Police were tight-lipped yesterday over what the man had told them. Reeves confirmed further charges are being considered.

The police dive squad was called in to help with the search. Photo / George Heard

Bao’s car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house that is being sold by Bao’s employers, Harcourts.

“There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there,” Reeves said.

Police had also seen a silver Mitsubishi - seized as part of their inquiry - on the street, while Bao’s cellphone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on Friday.

“Our search for Ms Bao is continuing, with significant police resources committed to finding her and bringing her home to her family,” Reeves said.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves discusses the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Police say they have received more than 170 pieces of information from the public which has led them to various search locations.

Yesterday, Reeves was calling for more help, especially around sightings of Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis, which was found parked in Iroquois Pl in Wigram – and was earlier at the Trevor St property which is for sale.

“We are looking for sightings of her vehicle just after midday [last] Wednesday,” Reeves said.

“The scene examination at Trevor St started yesterday morning. There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there.”

It wasn’t until Bao failed to pick up her 9-year-old daughter from after-school care that police were called and concerns were first raised.

Forensic staff are investigating a home on Trevor St in Hornby in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Earlier asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activities to “see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be. It’s too early to say what that is at this stage”.

Anyone who had seen Yanfei Bao, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

