Detectives investigating the disturbing vanishing of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao are this afternoon giving a press conference on the latest developments.

The 44-year-old mother-of-one was last seen in the Wigram area of the city about 10.30am last Wednesday, July 19.

Divers and search experts have been scouring stretches of the Halswell River near Lake Ellesmere and a house at Trevor St in Hornby, while Bao’s cellphone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on Friday.

Today, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves who has been heading the massive police probe held an update for the media at the Christchurch central police station.

On Monday, a 52-year-old Bryndwr man appeared at Christchurch District Court charged with allegedly kidnapping Bao. He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.

The police dive squad has been called in to help search. Photo / George Heard

The Herald understands the man was arrested at Christchurch International Airport after booking a one-way flight out of the country.

Earlier today, Reeves said police, including the National Dive Squad, were “increasing their search activity”, with searches in and around the Halswell River and Greenpark.

Reeves said they were “keeping an open mind” as to where Bao was, and what may have happened to her.

“But we do have grave concerns at this time,” she said.

“As such, we are considering all possible lines of inquiry and making every effort to locate her.”

Police were working their way through every tip received from the public.

“Every piece of information is valuable to understanding what has occurred since Ms Bao disappeared.”

The search has been focused on a stretch of Halswell River. Photo / George Heard

On Monday, police also began searching a property on Trevor St, Hornby, in connection with Bao’s disappearance.

It’s understood Bao was supposed to show a potential buyer through the property on the day of her disappearance. The house is being sold by Harcourts.

Distraught husband Paul Gooch spoke to the Herald on Monday of his devastation at his wife’s vanishing.

”It’s just a nightmare,” he said at his Christchurch home in the west of the city.

”It still feels surreal... I still can’t quite believe that this is all unfolding.”

Gooch said he remained hopeful for a positive outcome and his wife will come home to him and their young daughter.

”Otherwise, it’s a very dark head space to be in,” he said.

”But it fluctuates for me... it’s unbelievable, to be honest.”

Forensic staff are investigating a home on Trevor St, Hornby in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Gooch became emotional when thanking the public, mutual friends, and family during the harrowing ordeal.

”I just want to thank them all so far for their wonderful support, which we really do appreciate,” he said, fighting back tears.

“They have all just been so kind.”

Reeves earlier said the investigation was ongoing, and several people were assisting Police with inquiries.

“As part of those inquiries, Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

“We’re interested in sightings of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday 19 July in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs, and New Brighton.”

On Saturday evening, Reeves said the investigation resulted in a vehicle of interest being seized and search warrants being executed at two addresses, one in Bryndwr and one in Wigram.

The Wigram property is on Iroquois Pl, where Bao’s car was found.

One of Bao’s friends, Jin Tian, earlier posted on her Facebook page she had last spoken to Bao, who she called Emily, at 11.16am on Wednesday on WeChat.

“She mentioned about a potential client who wants to transfer money to NZ and checked if about the rate and channel.

“Then she said she was going to call the person to see how he/she wanted and would call me back. And she did not,” Tian wrote.

Yanfei Bao was last seen about 10.30am on Wednesday on Vickerys Rd, Wigram, where she was “carrying out a matter of business”. Photo / George Heard

On Friday, Reeves said police were “growingly concerned” for Bao.

”She was last seen conducting her business as a real estate agent on Vickerys Road in the Wigram Area about 10.30am.

”Since then, she failed to pick up her daughter from after-school care, and her car, a silver Nissan Dualis, has been located nearby the area she was last seen on Iroquois Place.”

She said the fact she didn’t have her cellphone, which was found in bushes at the side of the motorway, was particularly concerning.

Reeves said police would “look into” Bao and her history.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves discusses the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

The last person who saw Bao was a homeowner, whom Bao visited.

”Anyone with any piece of information no matter how small is encouraged to contact Police immediately.

”Police have also been conducting door-to-door inquires in the area she was last seen.

”If you live in this area and have not spoken with police but have access to CCTV footage of the street area, police would like to hear from you.

”I would like to reiterate that police and Ms Bao’s family are deeply concerned for her safety. This is very out of character and her loved ones are desperate to hear from her and know she is safe.”

Gooch had also prepared a statement which was provided to media.

”My family and I are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of my beloved wife, Yanfei Bao,” he said.

”Our 9-year-old daughter and I are desperate for any information that could help police locate her.”

Specialist search staff searching the old Wigram Airforce Base for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Bao was a “dedicated real estate consultant” who was “engaging with the local community through door knocking when she went missing and we have not heard from her since.

”We are incredibly worried and ask for any assistance from anyone that knows something.

”We pray for Yanfei’s safe return and would like to thank everyone for their vigilance and support at this time.”

The search for Yanfei Bao has involved a vast amount of police resources, including search dogs at Halswell River today. Photo / George Heard

On Friday morning some of her colleagues were out delivering leaflets in people’s letterboxes in the Wigram area. The leaflet says “Help us find Yanfei Bao!”.

Bao’s profile on the Harcourts site said she has “extensive experience” in sales, and was previously a top-selling salesperson in a major electronics brand.

“She reached the status of Apple Master, which is a rare achievement. She is highly educated and capable with a Master’s degree in English linguistics and a post-graduate diploma in business management and is ready to utilise the knowledge she gained from her academic achievements to enhance the result she delivers for clients and customers.”

Yanfei Bao was last seen yesterday in the Wigram area about midday, wearing the outfit pictured and reading glasses. Photo / Canterbury Police

Family was her “priority”, and she loved spending time with her partner and young daughter.

“In her spare time, she loves to read, and her other interests include travel and learning something new every day. If you are looking for a highly educated, passionate, and hard-working salesperson to assist you in buying or selling your most important asset, give Yanfei a call, as she would love to hear from you,” the Harcourts site states.

Anyone who had seen her, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

