Missing Auckland woman Cindy Li found in critical condition after more than a week

Police were appealing to the public for sightings of missing woman Cindy Li, from Sandringham. Photo / Supplied

Police were appealing to the public for sightings of missing woman Cindy Li, from Sandringham. Photo / Supplied

A 70-year-old Auckland woman missing for more than 10 days has been found today in a critical condition.

Seventy-year-old Cindy Li was reported missing from her home in Auckland's Sandringham on Tuesday, November 9.

"Police found the woman at an address near her Tranmere Rd home around midday today.

She is in a critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of Auckland Hospital and enquiries are under way to determine what has occurred," police said in a statement.

Police released CCTV footage of Li. Photo / Supplied

Police yesterday said they had concerns for Li's safety after she left home on foot on Tuesday last week.

Police yesterday released CCTV footage of Li in the hope it would help lead to information on her disappearence.

Police released information about her last known sighting saying they had "serious concerns".

"Despite an extensive area canvassed and ongoing search and rescue efforts, she has not been located and inquiries to date have not been able to establish her movements past this point," police said yesterday.

Li was wearing a pink coloured jacket over a light-coloured top and white pants when she was last seen.

Police released CCTV footage of Li. Photo / Supplied

Another recent CCTV image was also released, as it showed Li wearing the same pink jacket and white pants on an earlier occasion.