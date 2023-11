Elize's family are calling for help finding the 9-year-old.

Police are calling for help finding a missing 9-year-old Hamilton boy.

Elize was last seen in his Fairfield home at 5am yesterday, police said.

“Police and Elize’s family are concerned and want to see him return safely,” police said.

“If you have any information about where Elize might be, please get in touch with police on 105 and quote file number 231118/0912.”