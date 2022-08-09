Napier teen Ishaan Prasaad meets train driver Jamie Kauika. Photo Supplied

A Napier teenager hit by a train while on his way to school a year ago has met one of the train drivers involved in the collision.

It will mark one year on Friday since Napier Boys' High School student Ishaan Prasaad, now 17, was hit by a train while biking to school.

His mother says it has been a long recovery for her son but he is doing well now, and it "is a miracle he is standing on his feet and walking".

Ishaan was on hand to help launch Rail Safety Week in Wellington this week, and was even given the opportunity last week to meet one of the train drivers involved in the crash a year ago.

"It was very emotional because it was the first time [they met]," mum Irene Prasaad said.

"It was emotional to meet him and hear him talk about what happened on that day and how he felt," she said.

"In that sense I just feel Ishaan was very lucky and it is a miracle he is standing on his feet and walking and passing on this message of rail safety."

The scene of the collision in Napier on August 12 last year. Photo / Warren Buckland

Irene said Ishaan wanted to take part in Rail Safety Week to help encourage others to be careful around train tracks.

"His message is you don't need to rush... and just as they say look left, then look right then look again before you cross."

She said while Ishaan suffered serious injuries, his helmet saved him and it was important people wear their helmets as well.

"His injuries were very bad - he was badly injured right through from his head to his feet," she said.

"Where Ishaan is now is because of all the love and support from community members."

Train driver Jamie Kauika, who was in the cabin alongside driver Wayne Kempton, said it was good to meet Ishaan.

"It was good closure, because on the day I did not really know what the outcome was going to be for Ishaan," Jamie said.

"I didn't go to hospital... and I had just seen him on the side of the road and it did not look very good at all.

"So I'm very happy for his family and for himself that he is actually here."

He said it all happened very quickly on that day and he just remembered the driver, Wayne, quickly pulling on the emergency brake.

"It was that quick that we did not have the chance to do anything to be honest," he said.

"He collided with the front left hand corner with his helmet and broke a light on the side of the [locomotive], and his bike has gone underneath the loco and I'm not sure if he went with it, but he was out the side afterwards."