The truck and scooter collided near Hastings' St John headquarters on Southland Rd. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person has minor injuries after a scooter and truck collided near St John's headquarters in Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Lyndon Rd West and Southland Rd about 9.10am.

Ambulance staff treated the driver at the scene for minor injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

The scooter was badly damaged.