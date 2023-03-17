Minor crash reported on Waitangi Bridge between Hastings and Napier

Waitangi Bridge, on SH51 near Clive. Photo / Hastings District Council

Traffic is backing up on State Highway 51 between Napier and Hastings after a car reportedly collided with the Waitangi Bridge near Clive.

Police said the report came through around 12.30pm and crews were on their way to the scene. A St John ambulance spokesperson said they were not required.

The bridge is on one of just two ways to travel between the two cities after the Redclyffe and Brookfields Bridges were destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

It has been open to two lanes after a thorough safety inspection, but requires low speed when crossing. Traffic headaches have plagued commuters in the two cities in recent days.