Severe flooding near Granity after heavy rain slammed the West Coast on 10 February 2022 for the second time in two weeks. Photo / Craig Thin

Severe flooding near Granity after heavy rain slammed the West Coast on 10 February 2022 for the second time in two weeks. Photo / Craig Thin

The Government has set aside $200,000 to help farmers in the West Coast and other regions who suffered setbacks due to what has already been categorised as the wettest February on record.

The funding was announced on Sunday by Rural Communities Minister Damien O'Connor, who commended farmers and said he will be keeping a close eye on the remnants of Cyclone Dovi to see if more funding is needed.

"Mother nature has thrown a lot at residents in these affected areas over the last few months, but they have shown they are resilient," O'Connor said.

The $200,000 will be distributed through local Rural Support Trusts and Mayoral Relief Funds in Buller, Grey, Westland, Nelson/Tasman and Marlborough districts. Much of it is set to go to the West Coast, parts of which remain under a state of emergency.

Severe flooding near Granity after heavy rain slammed the West Coast on 10 February 2022 for the second time in two weeks. Photo / Craig Thin

The money is intended to help speed up the flood recovery for farmers who may be struggling with a "huge clean-up" due to the recent flooding. It will also be available for wellbeing support and technical advice, O'Connor's office said in a media release.

"Floodwaters caused by two severe weather events in the space of a week have damaged infrastructure, farm buildings, and paddocks, left feed crops submerged and washed away bales of winter supplementary feed," the Rural Communities Minister said.

The regions have now been declared a "medium-scale adverse event" - a classification that O'Connor said was needed to unlock the newest funding.

Rural Communities Minister Damien O'Connor has set aside $200,000 for farmers who have already been hit by record rainfall this month. Photo / George Heard

O'Connor, who also serves as MP for the West Coast region, flew over flooded areas on Friday with Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine.

"Up to 300 bales of winter feed have been washed away in floods," he told RNZ after the flight, adding that there were also reports that some livestock had also been swept away by floodwaters. "However, there is plenty of feed around and farmers are rallying together to support each other."