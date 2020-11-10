Minister announces Mayoral Disaster Relief Fund of $100,000 for Napier families

Munroe Street in Napier, flooded after Monday's freak storm. Photo / Warren Buckland

Minister of Emergency Management Kiri Allan has announced a Mayoral Disaster Relief Fund of $100,000 for Napier.

Allan said the temporary fund had been provided to the Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise to allow financial relief to go to families hit by flooding this week.

Wise said the priority spending would be for families that have been impacted and needed to leave their homes, and had difficulty obtaining food and clothing.

Minister of Emergency Management Kiri Allan arrived in Napier on Tuesday afternoon to meet with frontline staff and residents affected by the severe weather that hit the area on Monday.

A one in 250 year storm dumped more than 100mm of rain on Napier between 12pm and 8pm on Monday, causing widespread surface flooding, and landslides on Hospital and Bluff Hills.

"My thoughts are with the Napier community as they deal with the damage and disruption that this deluge has caused, and get ready to knuckle down for a big clean-up," Allan said.

Earlier, Alllan had said the government was ready to step in and help with the clean-up.

"This year has been a trying one for everyone. Remember to look out for each other, put safety first, and listen to the advice of authorities."