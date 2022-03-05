Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: Covid 19, Omicron, protests and Ukraine are frightening

4 minutes to read
Accepting we have little control over events in Ukraine can be hard but we can donate money, sign petitions or support charities that are helping on the ground.

Accepting we have little control over events in Ukraine can be hard but we can donate money, sign petitions or support charities that are helping on the ground.

Kyle MacDonald
By
Kyle MacDonald

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

ADVICE

Q: I felt like I was coping okay with Covid, the Omicron outbreak, and the protests but Ukraine has pushed me over the edge. I can't stop thinking about it, I can't sleep and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.