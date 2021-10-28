Milk tanker crash in Taranaki, spilt milk closes main highway

A crash involving a milk tanker is blocking SH3 in Mt Messenger, Taranaki. Image / Google

Work to clear spilt milk continues on a main highway in Taranaki after a crash involving a milk tanker in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on State Highway 3, Mōkau Rd in Mt Messenger, after reports that a milk tanker had crashed shortly before 5am.

Police earlier said that a person had been injured, but later confirmed that no one had been hurt in the incident.

A large quantity of milk and cream spilt onto the road and led to slippery conditions as a result.

The circumstances of the crash have not yet been revealed - only that the milk tanker was pierced during the incident.

Just before 7am, road authorities advised that SH3 Mt Messenger is now closed and will be for up to two hours, at least, as contractors clean up the spill.

Just after 8.30am, authorities said that clean up was continuing.

"Diversions are not a possibility in this area and police would like to thank motorists affected by the delays," police said.

UPDATE 6:50AM

Mount Messenger is now CLOSED for clean up of the spill. Contractors have advised that this is expected to take at least 2 hours. ^TV https://t.co/MEbyGYKvMj pic.twitter.com/0Sb9KWspH3 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) October 28, 2021

Road authorities issued an alert just after 6am saying the road is blocked along Mt Messenger 3km south of Mangaonga Rd.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency described the spill over the road as "large".

Motorists are being urged to delay their journey if possible.