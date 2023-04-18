Migrant bus drivers without bare essentials, appeal for beds and heaters

Bus operators launched overseas recruitment campiagns when the Government announced changes to immigration settings for bus drivers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Migrants who have recently moved to Wellington to work as desperately needed bus drivers are without bare essentials like beds, kitchen utensils and heaters.

Bus operators, notably NZ Bus, launched overseas recruitment campaigns after Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced bus and truck drivers could now access a time-limited, two-year residence pathway.

This was in response to a nationwide bus driver shortage. The capital has struggled to get on top of its shortage of about 125 drivers.

A Wellington woman has posted on a community Facebook page, saying she is helping 18 Filipino bus drivers who have been in the city for roughly three weeks.

“They are in need of things for their flats please, especially mattresses or beds, utensils for the kitchen, washing machines and fridges.”

The woman said the bus drivers were living in three different groups and she was helping them “so they can at least be comfortable, especially heading into winter.”

The woman did not want to comment further when contacted by the Herald.

Commenting on behalf of NZ Bus in Wellington, Russell Turnbull said all new drivers to the country employed by the company received settlement support during their first four to six weeks here.

This included accommodation provided by NZ Bus, Turnbull said.

It was not unusual for groups of these drivers to decide to go flatting together, he said.

“It is therefore not unusual that they will be looking to furnish their flats in the most economical way possible. Facebook is a pretty common method for many people to buy and sell household goods.

“It is great that members of the community rally around our new immigrants to help them get themselves well-established.”

Turnbull said drivers were fully paid in accordance with New Zealand employment conditions, which started from their first day of training.

“Ultimately, their arrival and training will enable full timetables to be restored on Wellington services.”

Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter says Metlink staff have previously spoken to operators about wrap-around support for drivers as they settle into a new country. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter confirmed he had received a screenshot of another Facebook post in a different community group this week too, which he passed on to Metlink.

This post asked if anyone could lend similar household items.

“We are bus drivers here in Wellington. We are new here. Happy to pay if they are selling cheap. Very much appreciated. Thank you,” the post said.

Ponter said Metlink staff have previously sought assurances from bus operators that they had a suitable pastoral care system in place to help drivers as they settled into a new country.

“How they do that, is a matter for those companies.”

The regional council’s Transport Committee chairman Thomas Nash said the wellbeing of drivers was important and the council was making every effort to ensure they were looked after and had a good experience.

Nash also acknowledged it wasn’t easy coming to a new country.

“It’s expensive, there are always set-up costs, and it’s always helpful when employers, friends, family, community groups and neighbours help out. To everyone who is doing that for any new workers who are coming into Wellington, we are very grateful.

“Obviously, it would be better if everyone had everything they needed all the time, but unfortunately, that’s not the reality.”

Immigration New Zealand customer general manager McLeish Martin said employers must commit to providing settlement support under the Accredited Employer Work Visa policy.

“This includes providing migrants with information about the local community and services available, such as accommodation options and the cost of living.”

Immigration New Zealand looked into allegations to the contrary to ensure employers were meeting their obligations, Martin said.