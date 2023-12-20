Midnight ram raid at West Auckland dairy, burglars still at large

A vehicle was used to ram raid the Lincoln Heights Superette in Massey just after midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A superette in Massey’s Chorley Ave has been hit by ram raiders early this morning.

Police are investigating the burglary at Lincoln Heights Superette.

A spokesperson said police responded around 12.30am to reports of the incident, where “it is understood a vehicle has been used to gain entry”.

“A group has then entered the premises and taken some items before leaving the address.”

The vehicle thought to be used in the ram raid was abandoned at the scene and has been towed for forensic enquiries.

“An investigation is now underway to determine what has occurred and who is involved. However, at this stage, no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with footage or information that could help is asked to contact police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report and referencing file number 231221/4869.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.