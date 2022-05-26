There was a large turnout this morning for a march through Kaikohe to take a stand against gun violence. Video / Northern Advocate

More than 150 people have marched through Kaikohe this morning to take a stand against gang violence.

The Mid North town has been drawn into ructions which began in Auckland between rival gangs the Tribesmen and Killer Beez, with shots fired at a house in Kaikohe before dawn on Tuesday.

Today's hikoi is fronted by leaders of the hapū of Ngāti Ueoneone, Ngāti Whakaeke, Ngāti Tautahi, Te Matarahurahu and Te Uri o Hua.

A crowd has now gathered at the former Kaikohe Hotel site, now owned by Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi.

Ministers have offered karakia and hapū leaders are making speeches ahead of the declaration of a rāhui.

Addressing the crowd organiser Mane Tahere said the rahui was for all people in Kaikohe.

"This rahui is about protection of all people and the prohibition of gang violence in our rohe...Our tupuna used rahui in all sorts of ways, and that tradition continues today."