Police guard the scene of a reported aggravated robbery at Michael Hill Jeweller in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Staff at a jeweller in downtown Whangārei were pushed to the floor as thieves carried out an attempted robbery in broad daylight.

The Advocate understands at least five offenders clad in balaclavas entered the Michael Hill Jeweller store on Cameron St around 3.45pm.

Constable Steve Curac said City Safe security guards alerted police to the robbery taking place, and when officers arrived, the group fled with some jewellery taken from the store.

He said two staff members were pushed to the floor during the incident and suffered minor injuries. One appeared to have a cut above their cheekbone.

Both were too distressed to comment when approached by the Advocate.

Police at the scene of a reported ram-raid at Michael Hill Jeweller in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Smashed glass display cabinets can be seen through the window of Michael Hill Jeweller in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A passerby described seeing smoke still billowing from the shop entrance, believed to be caused by a fog cannon. Shards of glass litter the shop floor near shattered cabinets used to display jewellery.

Early indications are the group were armed. However, police are yet to confirm further details of the incident.

Police are reportedly tracking the offenders.

