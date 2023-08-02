Staff at a jeweller in downtown Whangārei were pushed to the floor as thieves carried out an attempted robbery in broad daylight.
The Advocate understands at least five offenders clad in balaclavas entered the Michael Hill Jeweller store on Cameron St around 3.45pm.
Constable Steve Curac said City Safe security guards alerted police to the robbery taking place, and when officers arrived, the group fled with some jewellery taken from the store.
He said two staff members were pushed to the floor during the incident and suffered minor injuries. One appeared to have a cut above their cheekbone.
Both were too distressed to comment when approached by the Advocate.
A passerby described seeing smoke still billowing from the shop entrance, believed to be caused by a fog cannon. Shards of glass litter the shop floor near shattered cabinets used to display jewellery.
Early indications are the group were armed. However, police are yet to confirm further details of the incident.
Police are reportedly tracking the offenders.
More details to come.