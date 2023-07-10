A glass cabinet was smashed at the Michael Hill Jeweller store in Napier on Tuesday morning. Photo / Caron Copek

Shattered glass cases littered the inside of the Michael Hill Jeweller store in Napier on Tuesday morning after a break-in.

Police confirmed it was a break-in, not a ram-raid, and said their inquiries are ongoing.

Police officers were at the scene on Emerson St about 9.10am, along with a store security guard. The alarm was activated at 5.25am.

The security guard declined to comment.

A sign on the door says the store is closed temporarily “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Michael Hill Jeweller stores introduced security guards to all their North Island stores about two months ago.

The move came shortly after a series of brazen aggravated robberies during open hours, including one at the Michael Hill Hastings store.

The latest break-in comes days after three teens were arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary at Pascoes jewellery store in Napier on Wednesday last week.

Earlier last week, police arrested five youths aged 11 to 14 after spiking a stolen vehicle allegedly used in a ram-raid on a Napier dairy.

The dairy’s owner, Binu Thomas, said icecream, chips and soft drinks were taken and thousands of dollars of damage was done to the store during the ram-raid.

He said earlier his shop had been broken into more than once and the offenders were usually youths.

As of Friday evening, police were still investigating an aggravated robbery in which a Hastings dairy owner was attacked with a hatchet on Tuesday this week.

MORE TO COME.