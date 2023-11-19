Thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are possible today. Photo / NZME

Locals are being asked to stay alert, as thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are possible today.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Bay of Plenty west of Rotorua, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Auckland from 2pm to 8pm.

There is a moderate risk this will happen.

This could cause localised downpours of 25 to 45 mm/h which could cause slips, surface and flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas with streams, rivers or narrow valleys.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

It comes as northern regions are told to expect thunderstorms thunderstorms this afternoon which would continue into the evening, producing heavy rain and hail.

A heavy rain watch for the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne was lifted this morning.