This won’t last for long, “as a strengthening northerly flow builds over the country on Saturday ahead of another front approaching from the Tasman Sea”, Doolin said.
The front will move up the South Island on Sunday, bringing rain to the west before sitting over the central part of the country into next week.
The North Island should have good conditions over the weekend, in contrast to some of the weather experienced today.
Severe winds disrupted travel across the Auckland Harbour Bridge with lanes reduced in each direction for a short time.
The wet weather was expected to set in from the middle of the day and could linger to impact commuters on their way home.
Wairarapa and the Tararua District have been placed under a strong wind warning as severe gale northwesterlies might reach up to 120km/h.
South Islanders in eastern places are forecast to experience some warmer September weather, with northerly air heating up as it goes to the eastern side of the Southern Alps.