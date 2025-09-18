Wet and windy conditions are expected across New Zealand for the start of the school holidays.

MetService said rain and wind will move across the North Island today and start to shift away into the evening, while a cool and showery southwest flow will sit over much of the country.

Some parts of the country have already experienced severe winds, with recorded gusts of 137km/h in Manukau Heads.

However, there is some respite from the bad weather, especially in the South Island, “as a ridge of high pressure moves across the country from the west”, MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said.

Friday night is expected to be unseasonably cold for the North Island because of the cooler air mass and more settled conditions, with the mercury tipped to be 6C overnight in Auckland.