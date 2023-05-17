Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Methamphetamine worth thousands found in Dunedin vehicle - police

Otago Daily Times
By Titus Lambert-Lane
Quick Read
The driver was arrested and will appear in court in relation to possession with intent to supply methamphetamine. Photo / NZME

The driver was arrested and will appear in court in relation to possession with intent to supply methamphetamine. Photo / NZME

More than 25g of methamphetamine was found during a vehicle stop in South Dunedin this morning, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped the vehicle on Hillside Rd.

Officers detected the smell of cannabis on the 45-year-old male driver during the 4.20am stop.

Read More

A warrantless search was invoked and 29g of methamphetamine, with a street value of at least $10,000, was allegedly found in the vehicle, although no cannabis was found.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The driver was arrested and will appear in court in relation to possession with intent to supply methamphetamine, Bond said.

Latest from New Zealand