Meth worth $100,000 found in rural Hawke’s Bay bust, Mongrel Mob member charged

Meth seized during the police operation on Friday morning. Photo / NZ Police

Police have seized meth with a street value of $100,000 and charged a Mongrel Mob member following the search of a property in rural Hawke’s Bay.

Hawke’s Bay Police precision targeting team Acting Detective Sergeant Alex Simister said a 60-year-old patched Mongrel Mob member was arrested on Friday morning for methamphetamine-related offending.

The arrest followed a search warrant at a Te Hauke property, south of Hastings.

“Police located and seized 209 grams of methamphetamine from the property, as well as approximately $10,000 in cash,” Simister said.

“Also present were a number of items, including scales and plastic bags, which suggest a significant methamphetamine supply operation.

“The methamphetamine seized has an approximate street value of $104,500.”

The 60-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

He was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday afternoon.

“Police have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending, which causes an untold amount of harm to people in our communities,” Simister said.

Police encourage anyone with concerns around suspicious or potentially-criminal behaviour in their neighbourhood to report it to police on 111 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.