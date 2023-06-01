South Aucklanders concerned over toxic smoke, government set to hit promise of 1800 net police increase and reports indicate potentially better times ahead for homeowners, in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man after a 21-year-old died after drinking beer allegedly laced with methamphetamine

Aiden Sagala died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after police said he “innocently sat down for a beer after work” that was laced with “high purity liquid” methamphetamine.

It sparked a wider investigation into an alleged methamphetamine importation operation.

Today, the investigation progressed further with police arresting and charging a 40-year-old man with manslaughter, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of Auckland City CIB said.

And further pathology and toxicology testing had been completed.

“This man, who is already before the court as part of Operation Lavender, is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court later today.”

The investigation team had informed Aiden’s family of this development and they were continuing to support them through this process, Baldwin said.

“As the matter is now before the court, we are not in a position to comment further at this stage.”

Police inquiries into the wider importation investigation remained ongoing and officers could not rule out further charges being laid, Baldwin said.

“His tragic death initiated Operation Lavender which has seen numerous serious drugs charges already laid, and a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs recovered at an address in Manukau.

“The Operation Lavender team uncovered a significant drug importation, in which drugs in liquid form were allegedly being imported concealed in beer cans.”

Whilst the final calculations were not yet complete, police estimated the value of the drug seizure to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Baldwin said.

Court documents showed the 40-year-old man is set to appear in the Auckland District Court today on a new manslaughter charge following the death of Sagala on March 7.

He is set to make his first appearance on the manslaughter charge on Thursday afternoon before a Judge. The man cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court documents show that police allege the offence happened between January 7 and February 28 this year.

He is charged with having the cans labelled “Honey Bear Beer” containing the Class A controlled drug methamphetamine under his control, and failing to take reasonable care to avoid the cans endangering human life, thereby committing manslaughter, a charging document shows.

Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.







