Meth lab in horse float busted in Cambridge

Police said they seized firearms and cash during Operation Cobolt, in Cambridge Photo: Supplied via Police

Police said they seized firearms and cash during Operation Cobolt, in Cambridge Photo: Supplied via Police

By RNZ

Police say they have busted a methamphetamine lab operating out of a horse float in Cambridge and arrested three gang associates.

Searches, seizures and arrests were carried out as part of an investigation into the supply and manufacture of methamphetamine in the Waikato town.

Police seized a methamphetamine lab inside a horse float, more than $15,000 in cash, firearms, ammunition and 0.085kg of methamphetamine, police said in a statement.

Three men, aged 32, 34 and 55 and all gang associates, were arrested in connection with the operation in the past four weeks and face drug and firearm charges.

Cambridge Sergeant Ben Joll said community support and good police work had led to the arrests.

“These arrests will make an impact on the harm caused by drugs in our community, the consequences of which reach much further than the individual user,” Joll said.

“We have no tolerance for this sort of offending and urge anyone to contact police if you have concerns about or suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood.”

Information about illegal drug activity could be reported to police, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers, on 0800 555 111, Joll said.

The 34-year-old man was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday 22 February, the 55-year-old man on Thursday 23 February, and the 32-year-old man on Friday 24 February.