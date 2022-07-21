One resident in Tinwald, Ashburton caught the meteor's trajectory on his front-door security camera. Photo / @chrislynchmedia on Twitter

The miserable skies of Canterbury cleared enough on Thursday evening for some residents to see a meteor in the sky.

A large boom and a very bright red, white and orange light flashed across the heavens above the region about 8.15pm.

A home security camera in Tinwald has captured the meteor that was seen and felt across many parts of Canterbury! pic.twitter.com/hHID22QzlF — Chris Lynch (@chrislynchmedia) July 21, 2022

Residents ranging from Westlake, Hornby, Westport and more felt and saw the space rock.

West Melton resident Jill says she was sitting on the couch when she spotted a bright light through the skylights.

She says she noticed what looked like the size of a basketball of bright white light shoot past the windows, and about five minutes later she heard a big boom.

The Greater Hornby Residents Association Facebook page says one resident on Shands Rd saw colours of red, white and orange in the sky.

A post on Facebook about the event now has more than 700 comments with people sharing their experiences.

"There was a massive boom in Halswell that shook our house. Thought it was an explosion," one person commented.