Brass band extraordinaire Merv Allison. Photo / David Haxton

Merv Allison had a very important part to play during the VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) celebrations as World War II came to an end.

In May 1945, the teenager was tasked to play the cornet as the Waihi Federal Silver Band marched down the main street playing Victoria.

“It was quite spontaneous.

“The band had to dig me out of school. I was the solo cornet player because so many others in the band were in the army.

“The streets were full and everyone was really into it.”

Not long afterwards Allison and the band did the same again for VJ Day (Victory of Japan Day).

Despite being a long time ago, the memories are still vivid for Allison who is now 90 years old and living in Raumati South, on the Kāpiti Coast.

Allison has played in brass bands, throughout the country, for an impressive 82 years.

It all started at the age of 6 when his father Ralph taught him how to play the cornet.

Two years later he was playing in the Waihi Federal Silver Band and never looked back.

He’s played for the Auckland City Silver Band, New Zealand Artillery Band, Wellington Boy’s Institute Senior Silver Band, Band of the 3rd Armoured Regiment (Derry’s), Onslow Brass Band (Wellington Brass Band), Levin and Districts Brass Band, and the Kāpiti Brass Band.

An old photo of Merv Allison.

Allison has also been a member of the National Band of New Zealand and a territorial member of the Royal New Zealand Air Force Band.

Being chosen for the national band was a highlight.

“It was such a change for me and a real lift in everything because you’re playing with the best players of the day and you’re playing together all the time no matter where you went.”

An overseas trip to the United States and Canada is etched in his memory especially a military tattoo in Toronto in front of “huge crowds”.

“It was a very enjoyable three-month tour and I was lucky my wife Barbara was able to fly over and join us for part of the trip.”

And being involved with the air force band was exciting.

“We would go on trips around New Zealand once a year, and climb in and out of Hercules which didn’t help my hearing.”

Performing in a brass band was always special.

“It’s quite a thrill every time you play in front of an audience, and you’ve got all of your musical friends around you, making the right sounds.

“It’s always a real joy to make music with others.”

Allison said he had played “every instrument in the band over the years ranging from cornet down to tuba”.

He’s helped with the administration side of bands and has been a tutor to many.

Merv Allison. Photo / David Haxton

Allison made the decision this month to stop playing in brass bands.

He’s had some hernia issues in the last few years which have prevented him from playing larger brass band instruments because there would be too much pressure on his diaphragm.

Allison reverted back to the cornet, the instrument he started playing as a child, as it didn’t require too much breathing.

Although he couldn’t reach the full range, he could, at the age of 88, reach the third cornet range.

“It was the range I reached with I started playing in the band when I was 8 which made me laugh.”

But he’s had to rule out playing because of a lip problem which made it too painful.

“I told the band [Kāpiti Brass Band] I couldn’t play anymore but I can’t resign because I’m a life member.”

Not being able to play again was “a bit upsetting” but he’s trying to stay positive.

“I’ve still got my ukulele.”







