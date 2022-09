Cleaning up after a car attempted to drive through glass doors at Merivale Mall. Photo / George Heard

A clothing store in the upmarket Christchurch suburb of Merivale was hit in a ram raid early this morning.

Police were called to Papanui Rd about 5.15.

The store is near the crossroad opposite Mansfield Ave.

A spokesperson confirmed that a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with burglary and possession of cannabis. He is set to appear in court on October 6.

