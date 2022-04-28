The Meridian building on Wellington's waterfront. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The award-winning Meridian building on Wellington's waterfront is the latest office block in the capital to be deemed potentially earthquake-prone.

About 180 Meridian Energy staff have been working from home since Easter as a precaution while alternate office space is found.

Last week NZME staff in Wellington were also sent home after the building they work out of was found to have a lower-than-expected earthquake rating.

About 1000 Inland Revenue staff found themselves in the same position last year when an earthquake risk was discovered at Asteron House. They have since been temporarily relocated across several buildings in the city while remediation is undertaken.

The Meridian building on 55 Lady Elizabeth Lane was designed in 2005 and constructed in 2007.

The property has won several awards for its green features. It has been promoted as using 78 per cent less energy and 64 per cent less water than comparable office buildings and zero fossil fuels on site.

In an NZX announcement earlier this month owner Stride Property said it regularly assessed the seismic performance of its buildings, especially ones in high risk areas like Wellington.

The statement said the building had performed well in the previous Seddon and Kaikōura earthquakes, but an assessment last year revealed some concerns.

"There have been significant learnings and advancements as a result of recent earthquake events, particularly in relation to geotechnical (ground) conditions in Wellington.

"As a result of these learnings we have been advised by our consultants that the property may not perform in a seismic event in the way previously anticipated."

Concerns have been raised about how the Meridian building will perform in an earthquake. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Further investigations to determine the final seismic rating of the building were ongoing and not complete, the statement said.

This was put down to the complex nature of the investigations and the emerging science on which they were based.

However, consultants have indicated the building might be below 34 per cent of the New Building Standard (NBS).

"Stride is currently assessing remediation options for the property and intends to provide an update later in the year when the seismic assessment has been completed and remediation options are better understood."

Anything less than 34 per cent NBS is considered earthquake-prone.

When contacted for comment, Stride Property chief executive Philip Littlewood said he had nothing further to add to the NZX announcement, but said a further update would be provided when more information was available.

A Meridian Energy spokesperson confirmed the company was advised of early results from the seismic assessment this month.

"While waiting on final results of the assessment, as a precaution, Meridian advised their people on Wednesday 13 April 2022 to work from home while they get an alternate office space up and running.

"Meridian's priority is to ensure their people are kept safe, first and foremost."

The building NZME staff work out of on Taranaki St. Photo / File

Meanwhile, the building NZME works out of on Taranaki St has been given a 25 per cent NBS rating after an assessment was undertaken for evaluation purposes.

The building is owned by Philanthropic Charitable Trust.

Chairman Rodney Lingard said the building was rated at 70 per cent under the previous building code, but had dropped to 25 per cent when assessed under the NBS.

He said nothing had actually happened to the building itself, noting it got through the Kaikōura earthquake unscathed.

"The consulting engineers confirm the building will need to be brought up to standard within 15 years but no action is required in the immediate future.

"They believe (subjectively) the building is unlikely to suffer complete and catastrophic collapse in the event of a significant earthquake due to its relatively low profile and previous strengthening work."

NZME CEO Michael Boggs said the health and safety of all employees was the utmost priority.

He said out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made for NZME employees to vacate the building immediately.