Desmond Moke of Kaitaia, left, and Viv Taupaki from Herekino, right, with Monty Knight, director of Knights the Jewellers and Adeline Knight, managing director, received a donation of $1000 each for their bravery in tackling an alleged robber at the store.

When two Kaitaia men saw the town’s jewellery store was being robbed they didn’t hesitate to swing into action, despite the alleged thief using a hammer to smash the display cabinets at Knights the Jewellers and steal a swag of watches.

Now their bravery has been rewarded after they were this week presented with a $1000 reward and a nice watch each, with Monty Knight, director of Knights the Jewellers, and Adeline Knight, managing director, saying they were blown away by the men’s efforts and wanted to do something to pay them back.

On March 16 the store on Commerce St was targeted in an alleged smash and grab while Adeline was having birthday celebrations with staff. As they were tucking into the birthday treats just before 11am, a young man entered the shop, used a hammer to smash a glass display cabinet, grabbed watches and took off.

Monty said it was a scary ordeal for Adeline which angered him - he was in Auckland at the time - but it was what happened next that made the bad news story into good news.

‘’He came into the shop and just started smashing the cabinet, grabbed some watches and ran out. But as he got out a man in the street, who was aged about 65, tackled him in an attempt to stop him. The man sadly injured his knee in the scuffle, and ended up being taken to hospital,’’ he said.

Another man, who would also be in that age bracket, who was with his grandkids, gave chase.

“He told his grandkids to pick up the watches, which the guy was dropping as he fled, and he followed him. The kids came back with all the watches they had picked up.’’

A short time later, police arrived and a youth was arrested.

The scene in Kaitaia's Knights the Jewellers store after a youth allegedly smashed a cabinet with a hammer and ran off with some watches on March 16, prompting quick action from two locals to stop him.

The actions of the two older residents restored his faith in humanity and a community member felt they had to do something to recognise their efforts so a Givealittle page fundraiser was started and the store kicked it off with $500. The public donated a further $1100 and the Kaitaia Business Association topped it up to $2000.

On Friday the two local heroes, Desmond Moke of Kaitaia and Viv Taupaki from Herekino, received a donation of $1000 each in recognition of the support and assistance they gave during the smash and grab raid.

Moke tackled the offender as he ran out of the store with a bundle of watches, injuring his knee during the tackle and he is still recovering after surgery.

Hearing and seeing the ruckus at the front of the store Taupaki, who was parking his car, followed the youth, who was now running down the street. He caught up with him and chastised him and demanded he give the watches back. He passed them through the open car window to Taupaki’s granddaughter and Taupaki then returned the watches.

Toni Marinkovich-Burren, who manages the Kaitaia Facebook Newsletter, organised a Givealittle campaign to assist in rewarding the pair for their good deeds.

The Knights thanked them for their courageous actions which resulted in the offender being arrested by the police and the goods returned, although some stock was damaged.

“The Far North is blessed to have such good citizens who step up when needed,’’ he said.



