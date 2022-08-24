Both men, who continue to have name suppression, pleaded guilty today in Auckland District Court. Photo / Craig Kapitan

Two men who were arrested in 2020 as a result of alleged sexual offending seven years earlier that resulted in a national scandal have pleaded guilty just days before their trial was scheduled to begin.

The men, who continue to have name suppression, appeared in Auckland District Court today as their lawyers entered the pleas on their behalf.

One of the defendants pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual connection with a young person aged 12-16 while the other man pleaded guilty to one count of the same charge.

Police have alleged the offending against one victim happened between late 2012 and early 2013 and involved a girl aged 14 at the time. Both men were 16 at the time.

The duo were among multiple suspects who were investigated by police in 2014 as a result of the scandal. Over 100 girls were identified as having had social contact with the group and five made formal complaints to detectives, but no charges were laid until 2020.

The two defendants first appeared in court in December 2020 and were immediately granted name suppression. Police filed a second charge months later, after they said another victim who had made previous complaints against the men expressed a desire to be part of the prosecution.

Judge John Bergseng approved a request by the men's lawyers not to enter convictions until their sentencing date.

A hearing is still scheduled to take place next week to argue the summary of facts about the charges.

Lawyer Ron Mansfield QC argued during a name suppression hearing in early 2021 that if his client had been charged as a 16-year-old instead of eight years later, he would have automatically had name suppression anyway.

"The delay is not his fault," he said at the time.

Lawyer Tiffany Buckley, who also represents the man, said today her client had received death threats as a result of previous coverage.

Lawyer Annabel Cresswell, who represents the other man, said her client also had received "huge levels of harassment" in the past - enough so that he had to move away and start over.

"I would suggest he's in danger of his life if his name is any further published," she said.