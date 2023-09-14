Police examine a ute outside The Happy Angler Store & Takeaway after Korrey Whyman was found shot. Photo / Ben Fraser

A trial date is yet to be set for two men charged with the murder of Kawerau mother Korrey Whyman.

Credence Paripari Malcolm, 30, from Rotoiti, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua via audio-visual link, while the second man’s appearance was excused. The second man has interim name suppression.

They are both charged with the murder of Whyman, who was allegedly shot in the head while she was inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea in the early hours of September 25 last year.

Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon said the trial was set down for five weeks but it was not yet known if that was an accurate timeframe because of legal factors.

Justice Neil Campbell asked lawyers for the accused, Andry Hill for Hamilton and Scott Mills for the other man, to hold discussions with the Crown to get an accurate estimate.

The cases will be recalled on November 24 at 9am, when a trial date will be set.

Hamilton was remanded in custody and the other man was remanded on bail.

Whyman, 28, was rushed to hospital after allegedly being shot in the head. She died from her injuries.

