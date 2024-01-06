Member of the public rescue Bay of Island boaties from water after 111 call disconnects

There are three Department of Conservation campsites on Ukrupukapuka Island, including one at Urupukapuka Bay, which are all accessible by boat.

There are three Department of Conservation campsites on Ukrupukapuka Island, including one at Urupukapuka Bay, which are all accessible by boat.

Three boaties were rescued after their boat sank off Urupukapuka Island in the Bay of Islands this morning and their 111 call was disconnected before they could provide any information.

A Coastguard NZ spokesperson confirmed that police received a call from a vessel in distress off Urupukapuka Island this morning.

“Police had lost contact with them, but then a member of the public contacted coastguard radio to let us know they had retrieved three people from the water after their 7m vessel had sunk.

“The member of the public who had retrieved them from the water brought them back to Urupukapuka Island.”

There are three Department of Conservation campsites on the island, including one at the bay, which are all accessible by boat.

The Herald approached the Police for comment.