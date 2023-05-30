The Hits co-host Megan Banks is off to Auckland for a work radio "bootcamp". Photo / Supplied

OPINION

I feel like the Pointer Sisters at the moment — I’m so excited and I just can’t hide it.

Well, I have to hide it a bit because I don’t want my family knowing that me going away without them is the highlight of my year. So my excitement at home is more along the lines of how gutted I am that I have to go away for work, how much I’ll miss them, and yes I wish I didn’t have to go too.

We’re off to Auckland for a work radio “bootcamp”. They call it a bootcamp, but really it couldn’t be further from an actual bootcamp. It’s more doing things that radio announcers love to do and that is talk about stuff, moan to other radio announcers about the terrible early-morning alarm clock and enjoy a couple of drinks.

So after about 576 nights without a break from my children, and the thought of drinks and chats, you can see why I’m just a little bit excited. My husband, however, does not feel quite the same way. And to be honest it’s a bit of a logistical nightmare trying to sort out childcare and dog care for three nights. We’ve got about 11 playdates going on, there’s sport practices, swimming lessons, and to really stress out the Dad, a full-on tough guy challenge out at Clifton where the kids get dressed up in weird and wacky costumes and run through mud.

Now I don’t want to throw too much mud at my husband, but he gets a pretty easy ride when it comes to the domestic side of life. He certainly never makes lasagnes, and worries about the kid’s uniforms, or if I’d be able to reheat the family steak and cheese pie when he goes away for work. He just goes away for work. So in a bid to get him to really appreciate the hard work that goes on behind the scenes, I’ve set him a wee to-do list. At 5.30pm you need to ring Domino’s and get your pizza order through; on the way home from picking up the pizza, pick up the wine. Then get your phone out and scroll through social media for two hours and send funny cat videos to friends.

Let the kids put themselves to bed after watching three hours of YouTube and then regret all of the above the next morning. Well, at least that’s my schedule anyway.