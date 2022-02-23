Flick's delivery to the Tauranga Fire Station was made overnight and its origins are unknown. Photo / Supplied

Meet Flick, a little fire truck without all the gadgets and gizmos of standard fire engines that mysteriously arrived at Tauranga Fire Station one night.

Its delivery wasn't met in a roar of sirens and flashing lights but whoever left it there - which remains a mystery - left an anonymous note explaining if the big fire trucks didn't need a little helper, Flick could be sold with the proceeds being donated to Starship Children's Hospital.

Flick is for sale on Trade Me, with all proceeds going to Starship Hospital. Photo / Supplied

As of 12.50pm on Thursday, 65 people had bid for ownership of Flick, which is described on Trade Me as a cubby house, with the most recent bid being for $1510.

Flick is an "extremely well made" truck, and although its wheels are only ornamental it does have built-in sprinklers on the roof to help people cool off on hot days.

More than 65 people have lodged a bid for Flick. Photo / Supplied

Built from folded acrylic, it's thought Flick is unlikely to fade and although it's smaller than standard fire trucks, it's of decent size at 2.4m long, 1.2m wide and 1.45m high.

"He would be ideally suited as a children's cubby house or feature piece at a daycare centre," the Trade Me listing says.

The Trade Me listing suggests the little fire truck would be a great addition to a daycare centre. Photo / Supplied

"Starship have been involved in the decisions around what to do with Flick, although they don't have room for him, they are extremely grateful for the donation. We hope Flick finds a good home."

The seller is located in Tauranga and the buyer must pick up Flick. The auction closes on Saturday, March 5 at 11am.