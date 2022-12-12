Cohen Holloway stars in Fresh Eggs. Photo / Supplied to TimeOut by TVNZ

It’s time to catch up with film/television/stage actor, comedian, singer and all-round good sort, Cohen Holloway.

Home is... The Kāpiti Coast is the best place to live in New Zealand - besides Wanaka or Taupō or Waiheke or the Bay of Islands or Rotorua or Gisborne.

What inspired you to get into acting? I got into acting after loving performing in my band Quiet Earth. I have the best of both worlds now by acting and singing with The Māori Sidesteps.

A weekend at home is generally... Kids’ sports, then cricket for myself in summer, and hanging in the backyard with my pizza oven.

Training to become an actor involved... Going to Toi Whakaari [New Zealand Drama School], as I had no formal training until then. It gave me great insight and grounding into acting, and also provides a Bachelor of Arts if I decide to go into a different field.

Some of the things I enjoy about living on the coast are... The best thing on the coast is the new motorway. It’s made getting to Wellington so much easier. And the old state highway is like a personal holiday route. The community is tight and caring up here, and the weather is pretty good in summer. It’s nice to live by the ocean, too.

Being an actor requires a range of skills including… The main skills for being an actor are having a thick skin and being patient for work to arrive. Not every role is suitable for the skills you need to pay the bills. So, having a life outside of acting is key to survival.

My go-to local eatery is... I love Robert Harris café in Coastlands. The big breakfast is the best on the coast and the staff are always great. My favourite takeaway is Sunlong Takeaways. Their fish burger with added egg and cheese is my go-to.

The most satisfying acting role to date was... I have too many favourite roles I’ve played. I think more recently my role in Bellbird opposite Marshall Napier, who recently passed away, is my favourite. He was a gifted, generous actor, and the film is a little gem.

Role preparation involves... A lot of time, from haircuts and bad moustaches, and more. You can walk around Kāpiti for three months with blond hair and a mo’ and people think that’s your choice of look, but it’s actually for a film you’re getting ready for. The main thing is not bringing the characters home. You have to leave them at the door. I think it is self-indulgence to go around as your character outside of work.

What is your advice to someone getting into acting? Do it because you love it, because there are a lot of downtimes with no work. Most people quit, because they get no work and can’t survive. I just focus on fatherhood when I’m home. That makes me just as happy.

My favourite summer escape would have to be... I love Taupō for an escape - taking the small boat up the line, and going fishing and pulling the kids on the biscuit. The thermal pools are great, and Rotorua is also a quick drive away.

Some of my favourite films, not involving me, are... My favourite films are anything with Gary Oldman in them. I never realised he was the same actor in Dracula and Immortal Beloved. To me, an actor who doesn’t play themselves over and over in different films is who I aspire to emulate.

