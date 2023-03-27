Meeanee Speedway crowns three new champs

Darren Melling took a spin in the streetstock racing when Meeanee Speedway roared back into action on Saturday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three Hawke’s Bay championships were decided as Meeanee Speedway roared back into action on Saturday night.

Leading the charge was 52-year-old Dave Brand, who drove a borrowed car to his first Hawke’s Bay Streetstock Championship title, having won the Wellington championship at Te Mārua a week earlier.

The Hawke’s Bay Production Saloon Championship was won by Whanganui racer Brent Hacckett, with Hawke’s Bay clubmates Denton Hodgkinson and Dave Cartwright second and third respectively, and Palmerston North-contracted duo Matt Stewart and swinger Nick Dunne won the Hawke’s Bay Sidecar Championship, in which the local crew of Craig Boaler and Ann Plummer were runners-up, and Daniel Satherley and Adrian Orchard placed third.

With three meetings cancelled following Cyclone Gabrielle, promoters are hoping the rest of the season will go ahead without disruption, with the next meeting the two-day East Coast Championships on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.