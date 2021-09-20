Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Medicinal cannabis: Are we there yet?

13 minutes to read
By: Russell Brown

Nearly 18 months after new regulations allowed doctors to begin prescribing cannabis-based medicines to their patients, many challenges remain. By Russell Brown.

Earlier this year, the Inter­national Association for the Study of Pain published a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.