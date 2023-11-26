Many medical students rely on financial support from their families, but not all can. Photo / 123RF

Medical students are calling for an increase to the trainee intern grant, which has remained unchanged for close to two decades.

The New Zealand Medical Students’ Association has seen an uptick in students coming to them, concerned they cannot afford to finish their degree. It has also raised concern about students being asked to complete duties beyond their remit, due to shortages in the medical system.

The $26,756 stipend set in 2006 is for domestic medical students working as interns in their sixth year of study. It is set by the Government and designed to reimburse costs while on clinical placement.

Students are on placement for up to 40 hours a week and are advised against taking up part-time work. They are not paid an additional wage for the placement work and the grant mostly disqualifies them from receiving student allowances.

NZMSA surveys show that 60 per cent of medical students are skipping essentials like bills, doctor appointments, and food to make ends meet, president Indira Fernando said.

“For the students who can’t rely on their parents, the students who are parents themselves, or the students whose families are relying on them to make ends meet, it is an almost impossible situation,” Fernando said.

NZMSA has also seen a sharp spike in being asked to “cover” for House Officers. The interns do not feel they can say no, due to need in the medical system, Fernando said.

She said there are dangers for all involved when trainee interns are asked to do tasks they are not qualified to do or do not feel confident doing.

Adjusted for inflation, the grant would be worth more than $39,000 today. Fernando hopes the new Government will increase it.

Ministry of Education group manager, policy, Katrina Sutich, said they appreciate the transition from student to intern is challenging and the grant is an important source of financial support. Since 2006, successive governments have focused on managing the overall costs of the student support system, she said.

The Ministry and Tertiary Education Commission have discussed with NZMSA the possibility of providing the grant as a lump sum payment to help meet up-front tuition fees and living costs, as some students may have used up their entitlement to a student loan. Most interns receive the grant in 12 monthly payments, but a graduate-entry student can choose to have it in one instalment.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand interim chief clinical officer Dr Richard Sullivan said NZMSA has raised concerns with them about trainee interns being asked to “cover” for House Officers. Te Whatu Ora is clear it would not expect a trainee intern to do this as they are not registered medical practitioners.

It has reiterated this expectation and invited NZMSA to provide any details of instances of this so Te Whatu Ora can address them.

