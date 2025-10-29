“The measles vaccine is highly safe and it’s highly effective. If you’re not sure of your vaccination status, check the Te Whatu Ora website, call your GP and check in.
“Sometimes the best thing is to go and get the top-up because it’s really safe to have three or four doses of MMR, it won’t cause any harmful effects,” she said.
Thousands of vulnerable children
Measles is so infectious, it requires an immunity rate of at least 95% in the community to prevent spread. This is driving concerns about its spread, because of New Zealand’s lower vaccination rate.
Epidemiologist Michael Baker said he was worried because measles transmission was occurring and some cases weren’t linked to overseas visits, and this situation was combined with low immunisation rates.
“Those two situations in combination means we are looking at the beginning of a measles epidemic unless we act very rapidly.”
He said there were tens of thousands of children who were vulnerable to the highly infectious virus.
There are four cases in Wellington, one in Northland, two in Auckland, one in Taranaki, two in Manawatū and one in Nelson.
Wellington’s locations of interest include Metlink bus 736 journeys on the mornings of October 13 and 15, VTNZ Thorndon on those same afternoons, and a Thai restaurant in Karori on the evening of Wednesday, October 15.
Incoming Wellington Mayor Andrew Little is urging residents to take “basic precautions” against measles, with hundreds of people already exposed to the virus.
Little, a former Health Minister, said mask-wearing could help stop transmission of the virus, which is spread by droplets from coughing and sneezing, and can linger in the air for up to two hours.