Mea Motu and Lani Daniels will defend their world titles in their hometown of Whangārei. Video / Northern Advocate

Taking the ring in a world boxing title bout on home soil in Northland has always been a dream of Kaitāia’s Mea Motu.

Now she and Pipiwai icon Lani Daniels are making history in the region as they announced they will be defending their world titles in Whangārei on December 2.

McKay Stadium will light up as Motu takes on India’s Chandni Mehra for the IBO Super Bantamweight world title, and Daniels faces up against Australia’s Desley Robinson in the IBF Heavyweight world title bout.

“I’ve always dreamed of coming back home,” Motu, 34, said.

“A lot of people see boxing world title champions on the TV, but me and Lani Daniels get to actually take it back to our own stomping ground, which is so powerful.”

Daniels, 35, admitted that never in her wildest dreams did she think a world title match would get the go-ahead in Whangārei. She thought Auckland would be as close to home as she could get.

But now it is happening, she and Motu have an opportunity to show the sport is about more than boxing.

“It’s bringing something really positive to town, especially with the youth crime, ram raids,” Daniels said.

“I think that in terms of us coming to Whangārei, heaps of our kids will be able to see: wow, if me and Mea can do it, [even though we] both come from small places like Pipiwai, anybody can do it.”

She has seen first-hand the potential held by the next wave of boxers. She previously taught boxing to kids in Ōtangarei, but also uses it as a form of therapy in her work as a mental health nurse.

Motu said boxing empowered her and showed her that she can be a voice for other women, men and children, too.

Mea Motu will defend her IBO Super Bantamweight world title. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Boxing was just a vehicle. Really, there was something better than just winning a world title, and that was helping others with their mental health through the sport.”

Both were excited to continue the global showcase of elite women’s sports happening in Whangārei.

Motu said being one of the Northland wāhine paving the way for women’s sports felt better than having a world title.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said having the two Northlanders vying for world titles showed where the region sat on the world stage.

“One of the biggest knock-on effects we’re going to see is people wanting to travel to Northland and see what we’ve got to offer, and we’ve got a lot to offer the rest of the country.”

World champion boxers Mea Motu (left) and Lani Daniels with Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Both Motu and Daniels agreed having loved ones in the crowd, who are usually unable to be there because they often fight overseas, will add fuel to the fire.

“It’s powerful, it gives extra strength and extra mana, but it makes it so more treasurable because [there’s] all the hard work we’ve put in our training, and then we’re able to show our family,” Motu said.

Daniels reckoned all of Pipiwai would be turning out.

“Having it at home, my own fear is that the stadium can’t hold too many people in terms of how many I know would want to come.”

Lani Daniels will defend her IBF Heavyweight world title. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whānau and friends of Motu and Daniels are hungrily awaiting ticket sales. Daniels’ childhood friend Rai Rakich said family members were worried they would miss out, as the event is sure to prove more popular than the stadium’s 700-person capacity can handle.

“We’re so happy to finally have her fighting here,” she said. “We’re always having to travel to see her fight.”

Daniels’ plan on fight day is to absorb the atmosphere during the walkout, and then when that first bell goes, “just flick the switch”.

“I have a job to do,” she said. “That will purely be my focus over the next 10 weeks in terms of preparing me so that when it switches, I don’t have a glitch. I can’t be glitching at home.”

Motu, who never envisioned becoming a major player in women’s boxing folklore, is determined to make the most of the opportunity. Her mind is completely committed to her intense training regime.

“Us being able to do this at home can only inspire and encourage and help [the] next generation, and help show our people that we can do it, no matter what walk of life you’ve been through.

“I’m not going to waste that chance to share that message,” she said.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday and can be purchased from dandlevents.co.nz.