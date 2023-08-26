McDonald’s on Cavendish Drive has been closed as police investigate the incident. Photo / Supplied

McDonald’s on Cavendish Drive has been closed as police investigate the incident. Photo / Supplied

Police are investigating an early morning robbery at an Auckland McDonald’s involving four males.

The group entered McDonald’s on Cavendish Drive in Manukau around 3.12am and stole items from the staff working in the store.

The McDonald’s has been closed for further police investigation later today.

In a statement, police said the offenders were still outstanding.

“Police are following a strong line of enquiry and can reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident.”