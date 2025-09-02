Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Maurice Williamson: Local hero in Howick – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Maurice Williamson during a meeting of Auckland Council. Photo / Michael Craig

Maurice Williamson during a meeting of Auckland Council. Photo / Michael Craig

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Council elections are now under way, with postal ballot forms starting to arrive next week.
  • The mayoralty, 20 ward councillor roles and positions on 21 local boards are up for election.
  • Candidate meetings are now being held all over the city.

Maurice Williamson knows how to do politics. Start with a joke. In front of a packed room at the Howick Bowling Club last Saturday afternoon, he began his presentation with a slide of climate activist Greta Thunberg.

With the slogan: “All guitars to be electric by 2030.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save