Matthew Ellery, who killed his girlfriend’s baby, denied parole

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Matthew Shane Ellery was jailed for life for the murder of 6-month-old Serenity Scott-Dinnington. Photo / Christine Cornege

A man who threw his girlfriend’s 6-month-old baby headfirst on to the floor, then smothered her with a nappy, has said he “couldn’t handle the screaming and crying”.

Serenity Scott-Dinnington died two days later at Starship children’s hospital but it would be months before Matthew Ellery owned up to what

